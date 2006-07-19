Hammer-Songs: Die Gänsehaut-Lieder der Men´s-Health-Redaktion

Musik zum Traumtanzen
Mit großer Musik zu den Sternen

Die Redaktion kehrt die Tiefen ihrer musikalischen Seele nach außen. Interessanterweise ist Johnny Cash Liebling vieler Redakteure

  • Jan Spielhagen (stellvertretender Chefredakteur):
    1. „The Power of love“ – Frankie goes to Hollywood
    2. „Overkill“ – Motörhead
    3. „Turandot“ – Nessun Dorma
  • Björn Krause (Benefit-Redakteur):
    1. Titelmelodie des Films Braveheart
  • Marco Krahl (Textchef):
    1. „Out of the dark“ – Falco
  • Frank Hofmann (Herausgeber):
    1. „The circus is leaving town – Isabell Campbell & Mark Lonegan
    2. „Hallelujah“ – Jeff Buckley
  • Andi Stumpf (Fitness-Redakteur):
    1. „Your Song“ vom „Moulin Rouge“-Soundtrack
    2. „She“ – Elvis Costello
    3. „When you say nothing at all“ – Ronan Keating
  • Rufus Rieder (Technik-Redakteur):
    1. „Whiter shade of pale“ – Procul Harum
    2. Generell: Opern
  • Kirsten Segler (Gesundheits-Redakteurin):
    1. „Pran sees the red cross“ vom „Killing Fields“-Soundtrack
    2. „Fragile“ – Sting (Jazz-Life-Version)
    3. „Stairway to heaven“ – Led Zeppelin
    4. „Posthumous Silence“ – Sylvan

Und ab geht´s
  • Vanessa van der Linden (Requisite): „Schrei“ – Tokio Hotel
  • Antje Graf (Grafik): „Telegraph Road“ – Dire Straits
  • Katja Wiedemann : „Only time“ – Enya
  • Elisabeth Schlingheide (Mode-Praktikantin):
    1. „She’s out of my life“ – Michael Jackson
    2. „Good bye my lover“ – James Blunt
  • Andrea Frese: Juliane Werding – Am Tag als Conny Kramer starb
  • Tim (Benefit-Praktikant): „Hurt“ – Cash
  • Stefan Hoffmann (Praktikant Online):
    1. Lio – Rapture
    2. System of a Down – Atwa
    3. Depeche Mode – Everythings Counts
  • Jonas Theile (Praktikant Online):
    1. Richard Ashcroft – A Song for the Lovers
    2. System of a Down – Roulette
    3. The Beatles – Norwegian Wood
  • Tim Duensing (Freier Mitarbeiter Online):
    1. Slayer – South of Heaven
    2. Trent Reznor (Johnny Cash) Hurt
    3. Massive Attack – Unfinished Simpathy
  • Jens Clasen (Chefautor):
    1. Coldplay – “Til Kingdom Come”
    2. Morcheeba “The Sea”
    3. Johnny Cash – “One”
  • Anja Knifka:
    1. Sting – Fragile
    2. Frankie goes to Hollywood – The Power of Love
    3. Van Morrison – Have I Told You Lately
  • Peter Schneider (Online-Redakteur:
    1. Morcheeba – Friction
    2. Crosby, Still, Nash & Young – Chicago
    3. Uriah Heep – "Lady In Black"
