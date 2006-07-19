Hammer-Songs: Die Gänsehaut-Lieder der Men´s-Health-Redaktion
Die Redaktion kehrt die Tiefen ihrer musikalischen Seele nach außen. Interessanterweise ist Johnny Cash Liebling vieler Redakteure
- Jan Spielhagen (stellvertretender Chefredakteur):
- „The Power of love“ – Frankie goes to Hollywood
- „Overkill“ – Motörhead
- „Turandot“ – Nessun Dorma
- Björn Krause (Benefit-Redakteur):
- Titelmelodie des Films Braveheart
- Marco Krahl (Textchef):
- „Out of the dark“ – Falco
- Frank Hofmann (Herausgeber):
- „The circus is leaving town – Isabell Campbell & Mark Lonegan
- „Hallelujah“ – Jeff Buckley
- Andi Stumpf (Fitness-Redakteur):
- „Your Song“ vom „Moulin Rouge“-Soundtrack
- „She“ – Elvis Costello
- „When you say nothing at all“ – Ronan Keating
- Rufus Rieder (Technik-Redakteur):
- „Whiter shade of pale“ – Procul Harum
- Generell: Opern
- Kirsten Segler (Gesundheits-Redakteurin):
- „Pran sees the red cross“ vom „Killing Fields“-Soundtrack
- „Fragile“ – Sting (Jazz-Life-Version)
- „Stairway to heaven“ – Led Zeppelin
- „Posthumous Silence“ – Sylvan
Musik müsste es eigentlich auf Rezept geben, denn der richtige Rhythmus kann sogar Krankheiten kurieren. Die Top-Ten der gesündesten Hits finden Sie in der aktuellen Ausgabe von Men's Health – jetzt bestellen.
- Vanessa van der Linden (Requisite): „Schrei“ – Tokio Hotel
- Antje Graf (Grafik): „Telegraph Road“ – Dire Straits
- Katja Wiedemann : „Only time“ – Enya
- Elisabeth Schlingheide (Mode-Praktikantin):
- „She’s out of my life“ – Michael Jackson
- „Good bye my lover“ – James Blunt
- Andrea Frese: Juliane Werding – Am Tag als Conny Kramer starb
- Tim (Benefit-Praktikant): „Hurt“ – Cash
- Stefan Hoffmann (Praktikant Online):
- Lio – Rapture
- System of a Down – Atwa
- Depeche Mode – Everythings Counts
- Jonas Theile (Praktikant Online):
- Richard Ashcroft – A Song for the Lovers
- System of a Down – Roulette
- The Beatles – Norwegian Wood
- Tim Duensing (Freier Mitarbeiter Online):
- Slayer – South of Heaven
- Trent Reznor (Johnny Cash) Hurt
- Massive Attack – Unfinished Simpathy
- Jens Clasen (Chefautor):
- Coldplay – “Til Kingdom Come”
- Morcheeba “The Sea”
- Johnny Cash – “One”
- Anja Knifka:
- Sting – Fragile
- Frankie goes to Hollywood – The Power of Love
- Van Morrison – Have I Told You Lately
- Peter Schneider (Online-Redakteur:
- Morcheeba – Friction
- Crosby, Still, Nash & Young – Chicago
- Uriah Heep – "Lady In Black"